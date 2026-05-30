PNGRFL WOMEN’S COMPETITION GEARS UP FOR BIG SEASON 2026

The PNG Rugby Football League has successfully concluded the 2026 women’s Football Conference to strengthen competition going forward.

The conference centred on the theme “empower, better building blocks” and hosted in Port Moresby from May 19-21 brought together team managers and performance staff to align a revitalised strategy for the upcoming women’s national competition.

Building on from last season, the 2026 season introduces critical structural improvements aimed at enhancing player welfare and professional standards. Key upgrades include extending the competition to a 10-week format. Eight weeks of regular season and two weeks of finals while preseason duration has been extended to six weeks to ensure optimal match fitness and preparation.

PNGRFL Women’s Rugby League Manager, Urith Toa, said the conference also featured training for Team Managers on MySideline system, Hudl, and an AFS Sports Medical Trainer Course for performance staff made up of Sports Medical Trainers, Physiotherapists and Strength and Conditioning Coach.

“The conference allowed dialogue with our team managers but most importantly aligned them with PNGRFL standards by focusing on these ‘Better Building Blocks’. This is more than a competition; we are building a sustainable pathway for women in rugby league,” Toa said.

The conference facilitated intensive sessions focused on elevating the professional environment for female athletes, with major outcomes centered around enhanced medical and safety standards, as well as greater structural professionalism through a refined player tiering and points system to ensure transparency in contracts and payments. Staff roles have also been professionalized, with mandatory accreditation requirements for coaches and medical personnel.

This also places emphasis on female education and accreditation pathways for game day officials and medical personnel to ensure female athletes receive NRL-level medical treatment and welfare support during competition. The initiative is designed to empower women and those involved in the Santos Cup by strengthening skill sets, enhancing professional development opportunities, and building the capacity of officials to better deliver and support the game at all levels of rugby league.

PNGRFL Chief Executive Officer Stanley Hondina said the conference outcomes reflect the organisation’s commitment to creating stronger foundations for women’s rugby league in Papua New Guinea.