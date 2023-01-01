INVESTIGATION INTO A HELICOPTER CRASHED IN MADANG

According to a media report released by the Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt, on Friday 22nd of September 2023 around 3:15pm a Helicopter operated by Heli Solutions Limited registered as P2-HSN was on a chartered passenger flight from Sengapi Airstrip to Gebrau Airstrip (about 80 km north of Mt. Hagen), when the helicopter experienced a loss of control and subsequently crashed into the ground.

There were 6 males onboard. A pilot and 5 passengers, all sustained injuries including bystanders within the accident site however, one bystander succumbed on Saturday due to the injuries suffered.

“I was informed that Heli Solutions Limited subsequently conducted a rescue operation in coordination with Air Traffic Control but was unable to access the accident site on the day of the accident due to deteriorating weather. It was reported that the persons injured during the accident were taken in by villagers as the nearest aid post is located a few kilometres away from the accident site,” Minister Schnaubelt said.

The deceased man was laid to rest at his Gebrau village and the others injured including four bystanders, a passenger and the pilot were taken to Kudjip hospital for medical assistance. This morning they were flown into Mt Hagen.

Meanwhile, the Accident Investigation Commission (AIC) has commenced investigation into the accident and has deployed a team on site on Saturday 23 September 2023. The AIC team is operating out of Mount Hagen while awaiting weather conditions at the accident site to permit access to gather more evidence.

Minister Schnaubelt said AIC will investigate the accident in accordance with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation purposely for improving aviation safety. He expects that all parties will harmoniously cooperate and comply with the AIC investigation process.