SECUTIRTY READY FOR PACIFIC ISLAND TAX ADMINISTRATOR ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE

Police in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province on Friday held a security brief to prepare for the Pacific Island Tax Administrator Association (PITAA) heads meeting to be held next week.

Senior divisional heads of the police met at the provincial police headquarters to discuss their plans in providing security for the delegates who are expected to arrive today.

The Police meeting saw senior officers from the regular units, mobile squads and intelligence units plan to ensure peace and normalcy in Mt Hagen City as high ranking visitors from Pacific Island nations and stakeholders from abroad arrive.

Provincial Police Commander John Sagom said the Pacific Island Tax Administrator Association conference was an important event to be hosted in the Western Highlands Capital, and Mt Hagen Police is focused on delivering high level security for the special guests.

Plans included how best to transport the dignitaries from Kagamuga Airport to their place of boarding and lodging, while providing security throughout the meeting next week.

Heads of sixteen Pacific Island Tax Administrator Associations and important partners and stakeholders are expected to meet in this annual conference to discuss critical tax related issues and collaborate on innovative solutions within the Pacific region.

PPC Sagom has urged his men and women to remain sober and alert as they may be called up on short notice if needed.

The people of Mt Hagen city and rest of Western Highlands have also been urged to be in their best behaviours as they were the ones hosting this big event which would have been held in Port Moresby.

Meanwhile, Mt Hagen Police have warned those involved in petty crimes and other illegal activities to refrain from doing so.

Police and military personnel will be manning strategic areas within and around the city starting this Sunday and into next week.

