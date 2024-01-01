RUMGINAE NURSING SCHOOL OFFERS IT CLASSES

By Jim John

Students attending the Rumginae Nursing School in North Fly, Western Province will be undertaking first Information Technology (IT) classes commencing this year.

The school started IT classes for both the Community Health Worker (CHW) and Diploma in General Nursing students last week.

IT lecturer Tom Berosep confirmed that tutorials and practical lessons have been conducted for students to gain basic computer skills such as Micro software, Excel, Power point presentation and others.

He said students deserve to learn basic computing skills which can be useful in their profession after completing their studies.

“Under the new curriculum introduction to computer, students can work on their assessment and clinical duties on time with access to computer skills,” Berosep said.

School Principal Amos Kupaloma said training competent CHWs and nursing students with vital skills and knowledge, will contribute to the quality and cost-effective Primary Health Care Services to rural and urban communities.

Rumginae Nursing School is also looking forward to upgrade its computer lab to meet the national standard requirements to offer IT courses to staffs, nurses and health workers to broaden their knowledge in the field of IT.