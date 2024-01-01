MIOKS TO HOST TIGERS TOMORROW

Pictured: Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea His Excellency John Feakes with Sir Peter Ipatas taking a picture together with the Kumul Minerals Holdings (KMH) Mioks earlier this month (Supplied Image).

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Kumul Mineral Holdings (KMH) Mioks will host the Lae Snax Tigers at the Johnson Siki Oval outside of Wabag Town tomorrow.

After losing to Agmark Rabaul Gurias in Port Moresby and a draw match with the Mt.Hagen Eagles last week, the Mioks are confidently aiming for a win against the Tigers.

The homegrown advantage will no doubt see fans and supporters from all corners of Enga Province flocking in to support their local team.

Patron and veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas is expected to boost the team’s performance with his presence tomorrow.