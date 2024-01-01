SEPIK COCOA FARMERS URGED TO BANK CASH

By Thelma Allingham

Following the massive spike in the buying power of Cocoa in the Greater Sepik Region (East and West Sepik Provinces), banks in Maprik and Wewak are running out of cash, hence the East Sepik Governor Allan Bird urges Sepik Cocoa Farmers to bank cash to allow cash circulation in the province.

Governor Bird stated that Sepik farmers need to bank the cash they are holding as it helps in reducing the risk of being robbed.

He emphasized that around 700 farmer groups had bank accounts opened through the EU UN Joint Program. Also 60,000 farmers opened accounts with MiBank, Mama Bank, and Celmoni. Farmers are encouraged to use those accounts.

“I have discussed with the EU program managers, and they should ramp up new bank account openings next month,” said Governor Bird.

Governor Bird has urged the public to help spread the word by encouraging local cocoa farmers to bank their hard earned cash to ensure smooth cash flow and economy circulation within the province.