OPA COMMITS K100 THOUSAND TO SUPPORT TEAM GULF

Kerema Open Member, Thomas Opa made a huge commitment of K100,000.00 to support Team Gulf for the 8th PNG Games.

He made the announcement during a Corporate Fundraising Dinner on Saturday in Port Moresby.

Opa said while the Provincial Government is the main sponsor for the Team, he felt that they (the Kerema District) had an obligation to ensure that the team is well taken care of in terms of logistics, transportation, and accommodation especially since Kerema does not have the privilege of having many corporate entities based in the province to get support from.

Opa also commended the Provincial Community Development team for ensuring that a representative team was arranged to represent the province at the 8th PNG Games from December 6-16th in Port Moresby.

“Sports is a very vital tool that we can use to influence and mentor our young people back in the province,” he said.

The member by far had supported rugby league competitions in his district like Tei Kariko that caters for Lokea, Miaru, Sepoe villages, Isouposa for Lese and Popo, Terapo Rugby League in Malalaua, Mailovera and Toaripi.

Opa said Team Gulf will be a force to be reckoned with at the upcoming Games and appealed to all the Gulf diaspora in Port Moresby to support the team.