FLOOD AFFECTED VILLAGES IN WESTERN PROVINCE TO RECEIVE RELIEF SUPPLIES

Caption: A child in Kaviananga village in Middle Fly District searching for safe drinking water. (Supplied Image)

By Jim John

Villages affected by high flood in the four districts within Western Province will be receiving relief supplies.

Joint Provincial Planning and Budget Priority Committee member and North Fly MP James Donald says necessary assessment and arrangement is currently underway for flood disaster in Western Province.

He said the Fly River Provincial Government (FRPG) has resolved to reach out to affected villages to provide relief supplies adding further arrangement has been made with key agencies and relevant stakeholders to support the affected villages.

It is understood all coordination and direction will come from the Provincial Government and the administration of the four districts respectively.

The people of South Fly, Delta Fly, Middle Fly and North Fly Districts who have been affected by flood are encouraged to move onto high ground and be in safe places before disaster relief supplies can be distributed to them.

Community leaders of affected villages have been urged to liaise with the managers of Local Level Government and district authorities to give accurate situational report so that assessment can be done accordingly.