K3 MILLION PROVINCIAL ROAD PROJECT FOR SIMBU PROVINCE

A major road project in Simbu Province has reached a historic milestone after the provincial government committed K3 million in funding to meet Asian Development Bank requirements. The funding includes K2 million for Chuave District and K1 million for Kerowagi District.

Governor Noah Kool presented the cheque to Works Secretary Gibson Holemba during a small ceremony at the Works Compound in Four Mile, Port Moresby. The project is expected to transform the lives of thousands of people who have struggled for years with deteriorating roads that turn to mud during the wet season.

The Elimbari Ring Road in Chuave will now be sealed, connecting three local-level government areas. The region is rich in agriculture, coffee, culture, and human potential, but poor road conditions have long hindered growth and development.

The National Government, under Prime Minister James Marape, helped negotiate the loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank, making the project possible.

Roadworks are expected to begin in June 2026, with local authorities confirming that machinery will arrive soon.

Simbu Governor Noah Kool said roads create opportunities, and this project will deliver much-needed development for the people.

“I am honoured to stand with the people of Chuave and all of Simbu,” Kool said.

“Roads bring opportunity. This K3 million is our commitment to satisfy the Asian Development Bank’s safeguard policy. I thank the National Government and the Department of Works for their partnership. We have shown that leadership means action. The Elimbari Ring Road will connect our people, our farms, and our future. I urge everyone to remain patient and supportive as construction begins. We will not fail our people.”

Kerowagi MP Francis Kikin Suene also expressed his support for the project.

“I thank Governor Noah Kool and the Simbu Provincial Government for their strong support,” Suene said.

“That is the mark of true leadership. I also thank the Marape-Rosso Government for securing this loan with the Asian Development Bank. This shows what is possible when national and provincial governments work together. For the people of Chuave, this sealed ring road is not just a promise fulfilled, but a future unlocked. We are humbled by this responsibility and committed to completing the work. Thank God.”