PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL COMPLETED 11 SUCCESSFUL EYE SURGERIES IN LAE

By Ancilla Ilave

The Pacific International Hospital has completed 11 successful cataract (eye) surgeries in Lae recently.

According to PIH General Manager Shadab Anwar Siddiqui, the Pacific International Hospital, in partnership with Eyecare, successfully delivered a subsidized cataract surgery program in Lae, following a free eye screening campaign at its Brian Bell Plaza outlet.

“A total of 11 cataract surgeries were performed, restoring sight and improving quality of life, while 25 patients received specialist consultations after being identified during the screening phase,” he said.

Siddiqui said the eye restoration initiative was led by Dr. Muhammadd Imran, Consultant Eye Specialist and Vitreoretinal Surgeon.

Siddiqui said the initiative reflects PIH’S ongoing commitment to improving access to specialized, patient-centered healthcare across Papua New Guinea.

“The initiative aimed to expand access to affordable, high-quality eye care and reduce avoidable blindness in Papua New Guinea by combining early detection with subsidized treatment,” Siddiqui said.

He said cataract remains a leading cause of preventable blindness in PNG, and this outreach enabled patients to access timely care closer to home, reducing the need for costly travel to Port Moresby.

Meanwhile, teleconsultation services also remain available for remote specialist advice.

Siddiqui emphasized that the program builds on a successful October 2025 outreach initiative of Pacific International & Eye care that delivered 177 surgeries, demonstrating a scalable, community-based approach to tackling avoidable blindness in Papua New Guinea.