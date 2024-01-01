KIMBE TEACHERS COLLEGE RECEIVES FINANCIAL SUPPORT

Pictured: Talasea Open MP Freddie Kamui (middle) presenting the K100,000 cheque to the AOG Kimbe Teachers College on Friday.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Talasea District Development Authority (TDDA) allocated K100,000 to the Assemblies of God (AOG) Kimbe Teachers College in the West New Britain Province on Friday.

TDDA Chairman and local MP Freddie Kamui presented the K100,000 cheque to the college administration witnessed by staff and students alike.

The People’s Party parliamentary member mentioned that the K100,000 grant is from the TDDA District Support Improvement Program (DSIP) infrastructure grant to the school teachers and students.

“The Assemblies of God church is acknowledged for its continuous support as partner to the government. The funds will address the challenges faced by the school,” Kamui said.

The recently established tertiary institution is anticipating to graduate its pioneer batch of Diploma in Primary Education graduates later this year.