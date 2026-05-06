TALKS CONTINUE FOR JOHNSTON’S SIGNING WITH PNG CHIEFS

Discussions are ongoing for Papua New Guinea international and NRL all-time leading try scorer Alex Johnston to secure a deal with the Chiefs.

PNG Chiefs Manager Michael Chammas did not mince his words when asked by local media about Johnston’s potential return to Port Moresby following the signing of marquee recruit Jarome Luai.

“We’ve been in conversation with Alex for a while now, and we are pretty confident that things are going to get done. We are hoping to make an announcement in the next few days,” Chammas said.

“We are really excited because Alex is a legend of this country. He is a legend of rugby league, and he also holds the all-time top try-scoring record. We are hopeful we can announce it in the next few days,” he added.

The current South Sydney Rabbitohs winger has already openly expressed his interest in joining the PNG side.

Johnston, famously known as the “Lumi Prince” by his home fans, has already stirred excitement after reports of his signing negotiations were leaked. The nation is now eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the Chiefs.