LOIFA APPLAUDS MENYAMYA DISTRICT STUDENTS FOR GRADUATION MILESTONE

Menyamya District MP and Minister for Mining, Solen Loifa. Picture supplied.

The Menyamya District Development Authority (MDDA) has commended students from Menyamya District for their outstanding academic achievements, following successful graduations from universities and colleges across Papua New Guinea this year.

Chairman of the MDDA and Minister for Mining, Solen Loifa , praised the graduates for their determination and resilience, describing their success as a reflection of the district’s growing investment in education.

He said since the introduction of the Menyamya District Scholarship Program in 2023, the MDDA has committed over K1 million annually to support students pursuing higher education.

The initiative forms part of a broader vision to strengthen human resource development and equip young people with the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to the nation.

Loifa said the achievements of the graduates demonstrate the value of sustained investment in education and the importance of creating opportunities for rural students.

“You are now equipped with knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to your communities and to the development of our country,” he said.

He encouraged the graduates to see themselves as ambassadors of Menyamya District, challenging them to strive for excellence as they transition into professional life.

“I urge you to uphold integrity, take responsibility, and serve with dedication in your respective fields.”

The MDDA reaffirmed its commitment to expanding education support programs, noting that empowering youth remains central to the district’s long-term development strategy.

Loifa also extended his best wishes to the graduates as they begin the next chapter of their journeys, expressing confidence that they will play a vital role in shaping the future of their communities and the nation.