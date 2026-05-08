2026 SP SPORTS AWARDS ANNOUNCED FINALIST

SP Sports awards finalists for this year have been announced recently at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

The 2026 awards nomination has seen an increase on 51 submissions. The total submission from last year was 210 while this year saw an increase to 261.

The finalists were announced by the selection Pannel chairman Warwick Vele.

He said the growing interest shows the recognition the celebration of sports people is getting.

“It is a significant increase. It shows the growing awareness of this sports awards and the integrity and the importance of these awards,” Vele said.

“It is a platform that we can recognise sporting excellence here in PNG.”

The awards night will be held on Saturday May 30, 2026 at the Crown Hotels in Port Moresby.

Awards categories and finalists:

Male Athlete of the year: Timothy Tove Tuna (Athletics), Pais Wisil (Athletics), Morea Baru (Weight lifting)

Female athlete of the year: Dika Toua (Weightlifting), Adrine Monagi (Athletics), Ramona Padio (Football),

Team of the year: PNG Bilums (football), PNG Lewas (Cricket), PNG Amoa (Volleyball)

National performance of the year: On track Tribes touch footy club (Touch), Gulf Komara FC (Football) Sparrow Netball Club (Netball)

Community Sports Initiative: Pilai Senis AFL (AFL), Jonah Kautu Academy (Rugby), Sugu Peace, Basketball (Basketball)

Junior Male Athlete of the year: Leo Asi (Volleyball), Lawrence Reva Oala (Weightlifting), River-Jodan Hakena (Tennis),

Junior Female Athlete of the year: Jhaynali Tokome Hakena (Swimming), Ani Geua Gavera (weightlifting), Timonaliz A;arcos Kriebisch (Squash)

Para athlete of the year: Moerea Mararos (Shot Put), Jerome Bunge (Athletics)

Sports official of the year: Dorna Longbut (Athletics and Badminton), Mark Keto (Boxing), Willie Mavara Tamasi (Weightlifting)

Sports Media of the year: Jamie Haro (Freelancer), Isaac Liri (NBC), Terry Longbut (TVWan)

Sports photo of the year: Gima Ila (Gairo Varo and Mum), Michael Tamty Pais (boys), Simon Keslep (Softbal)