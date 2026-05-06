NIDC EYES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS TO DRIVE ECONOMIC INVESTMENTS

(From left) Mama Bank Project Manager Prabhash Ranjan, Deputy Governor/Chairman for Economic Sector Cliffford Kolivoso MPA, NIDC Chairman Christian Tarkap and Mama Bank CEO Gunanidhi Das during a recent meeting in Port Moresby- Supplied picture.

New Ireland Development Corporation (NIDC) has begun talks to establish major economic investments in the province under joint-venture commercial partnerships.

NIDC Chairman Christian Tarkap announced that NIDC has formed strategic partnerships to set up a Solar Power Project in Kavieng town, Women’s Micro Bank (Mama Bank) and Fish cannery at 10% shares optional towards the commercial Joint-Ventures following the Provincial Executive Council’s approval last month.

Deputy Governor and Chairman for Economic Sector Cliffford Kolivoso MPA and chairman Tarkap recently met with partners and experts including AG Investor Allan Guo, Mama Bank CEO Gunanidhi Das and NFA Deputy Managing Director John Chris Dotson in Port Moresby.

Technical teams from Solar Power’s AG Investor and fish cannery experts are expected to visit proposed sites with support from NIDC’s technical team in the coming weeks.

“A project Technical Working Committee endorsed by NIDC Limited Board consist of Gallis Silau as team leader, Terence Fong as Fisheries advisor, Frank Alfred-Ling as technical advisor, Benjamin Yali as business representative and Mark Kasau as agriculture and community liaison.

“This Project technical Working Committee under their TOR will deliver the projects effectively within the project duration”, he added.

Tarkap said the Provincial Government under the leadership of Governor Byron Chan has tasked its business arm to lead implementation of these projects while also drive investment, revenue and job creation in New Ireland. Meanwhile, the Provincial Executive Council has committed K2million to NIDC’s joint-venture partners towards its ongoing projects, PNG FJ Enterprise Fishery including, Modern Niugini developer of Malagan five-star International Hotel and Arrow Trading for the section 5 shopping mall and three-storey retail and supermarket complex.

Tarkap said work on these projects are progressing well also noting PEC’s direction to complete these infrastructure projects by December 2026 for launching in January 2027.