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K15.7 M AIR TRAFFIC TOWER TO BE BUILT IN GOROKA, EHP

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 10 minutes ago
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Today marked the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new, K15.7 million air traffic control tower at Goroka Airport in Eastern Highlands Province.

Standing 28 meters tall and spanning six levels, the project is set to significantly improve aviation safety, operational efficiency, and reliability across the Highlands region.

The ceremony was officiated by Niusky Pacific Limited CEO Graham Blythe, alongside Minister for Civil Aviation Wake Goi, Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia, and other dignitaries.

This modern facility will replace the current temporary structure and will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology supported by advanced communication systems.

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 10 minutes ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Charlie Dumavi

Charlie Dumavi

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