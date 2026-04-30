A PROMISE BECOMES REALITY 20 YEARS LATER

By Ancilla Ilave

It all started with a photo, twenty years on and a promise shared between an uncle and niece became a reality when Maryjane Jasmine Lunge graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea.

Lunge graduated from the School of Humanities with Arts Bachelor’s Degree, majoring in English Communication and minoring in Journalism and Public Relations at the the University of Papua New Guinea.

When Maryjane was born, her mother’s best friend and colleague from Buin, in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, John Bana Koiri, witnessed her birth and named her Maryjane. Mary, derived from the mother of Jesus, and Jane, after her mother Janet. Today, she proudly bears that name.

When she was three years old, John graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea in 2006 and took a special photo with her after his graduation, a photo filled with love, meaning, and destiny.

On Maryjane’s graduation, that photo was replicated in an emotional moment into a lifetime memory.

The 23-year old Maryjane is the only child of proud parents, Frederick Lunge and Janet Yembinei, both from Yangoru Sausia District in East Sepik Province.

Both her parents come from strong lineage backgrounds in leadership, education, faith, and service.

Distinguished achievers like Moira Lunge, PNG’s first woman, Philanthropist in Geology, and James Lunge, a lawyer. The strong family legacy helped shape Maryjane’s sense of identity and purpose.

Born in 2002 at Port Moresby General Hospital, while her father was attending the Legal Training Institute and preparing for admission, her birthday has always carried special meaning in the family, often celebrated alongside her father’s anniversary as a lawyer.

Maryjane showed signs of promise at an early age. By two years, she was enrolled at Lahara Play School. She then attended Tengo Childhood Care and Waigani Christian School. At Wardsstrip Demonstration Primary school, Maryjane excelled academically and even skipped Grade 4 to Grade 5.

After Grade 8, she entered Gordon Secondary school before transferring to Jubilee Catholic School from 9 to Grade 12.

Rooted in a strong Catholic upbringing, Maryjane developed discipline, humility, and compassion.

She later gained admission to the University of Papua New Guinea and completed her Bachelor of Arts in English Communication. Although her first choice was the School of Law and her second choice was Public Policy, and despite achieving a GPA of 3.6, Maryjane embraced where she was placed and went on to excel in English Communication.

During her university journey, Maryjane also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr Anna Joskin, a respected academic widely regarded with awe by many students, for mentoring her and being a true source of guidance, encouragement, and support.

“I sincerely thank Dr. Anna Joskin for believing in me, guiding me, and always pushing me to do better. I have learnt so much from her, not only academically but also about discipline, confidence, and perseverance. She has been a true support system throughout my journey,” Maryjane said.

But her journey was not without struggle.

Her parents separated when she was in Grade 6, but both continued to play important roles in her upbringing and remained supportive of her education and future. Through their guidance and sacrifices, Maryjane continued to grow with strength and determination.

One special part of her journey was the love and support of her maternal grandfather. In her second year at university before her grandfather’s passing, he gave Maryjane money to complete her fees – a gesture of belief in his granddaughter’s education and future. That support became more than financial help; it became a lasting blessing she carried through to graduation.

In 2022, Maryjane suffered the painful loss of both grandfathers. As the cherished granddaughter of both families, she shared a special bond with them. Their passing was deeply emotional, and though they were not physically present on graduation day, their presence was felt in spirit.

Her paternal grandfather’s brother, who has been living in the city, personally congratulated and blessed her the night before graduation as the first granddaughter from their son’s heritage to graduate with a bachelor’s degree, and the first child on her mother’s side to do so.

Just six days before graduation, Maryjane learnt she had a K4, 000 outstanding fee to pay the university or risk not graduating and receiving her certificate.

Defeat was not an option. Maryjane quickly organized two consecutive fundraisers to come up with the funds to complete her fees and graduate.

Finally the treasured family moment came to reality at the graduation ceremony when Maryjane pulled out her degree in front of everyone just to confirm if it was the real thing and not another invoice. The family laughed, cried, and celebrated together.

Her achievement became a symbol of perseverance. Maryjane kept going, kept her promise to her uncle, and achieved everything through her family’s support, her faith in God, discipline, and quiet determination.

She drew inspiration from her mother’s sacrifice and example of service, her father’s pursuit of excellence, and her grandparents’ blessings and belief in her.

Her resilience and sense of purpose are a reminder to everyone to aim high, never give up, and lose hope.

Maryjane often says, “Don’t share your dreams with everyone until they come to pass,” and she lives by it.

She is humble, caring, and grounded. Maryjane respects people regardless of status, reaches out to disadvantaged children, values honesty, and carries compassion in everyday life.

Maryjane got this far because she knew where she came from. She carries the hope of her heritage and the sacrifice and blessings of her family, and the legacy of families who have contributed to building this nation.