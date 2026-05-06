CHAMMAS CHANGING NEGATIVE NARRATIVES ABOUT PNG IN AUSTRALIA

Former sports journalist-turned PNG Chiefs Manager, Michael Chammas, is now working to change negative narratives surrounding the new NRL franchise.

Chammas said he understands the critical comments being published by some Australian media outlets and has taken steps to address the issue directly.

As part of this effort, he brought NRL legends and media personalities, including former Bulldogs enforcer Willie Mason and James Graham, along with a group of journalists, to Port Moresby earlier this week. Their arrival has reignited excitement following Jarome Luai’s signing last weekend.

“At the back of Jarome’s signing, it’s great to have Willie and James come to Port Moresby and have a look. I think we need to change the messaging in and around Australia at the moment,” Chammas said.

He said he arrived in Papua New Guinea with his family and has been enjoying the people and the country, adding that it is time for those commenting from afar to see it for themselves.

“People don’t know what it’s like in Port Moresby. We want them to see it for themselves, and we want them to fall in love with this place just like we did,” Chammas said.

The visit has been a mixed reception, with Willie Mason warmly welcomed by PNG fans, while James Graham faced online criticism over past podcast comments about Papua New Guinea.

Responding to questions about public reaction, Chammas said they will have to experience it firsthand.

“You go and Google it, and you see a different story. Then you come here and see it for yourself. You feel safe. My family is here with me, and I want everyone to see that. It is part of our job to change the narrative around Papua New Guinea, and we will,” he said.

Willie Mason said Chammas invited them to Port Moresby to experience it personally.

“I’m excited to see how everything is put together so we can create a nice vlog to show everyone back home how professional and how awesome the Chiefs are going to be,” Mason said.

The group is currently in Port Moresby and will tour facilities and various locations around the city.