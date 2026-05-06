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CHIEFS SIGN JOHNSTON AS PLAYER #002

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 3 minutes ago
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Alex Johnston.- NRL

The PNG Chiefs have confirmed the signing of South Sydney Rabbitohs and PNG Kumuls winger Alex Johnston as their second player.

Johnston, listed as Player number 002, joins the Chiefs on a one-year deal, adding speed and experience to the growing squad.

Chiefs General Manager of Football Michael Chammas says the signing is not just about strengthening the team, but also about inspiring the next generation.

Chammas says having a Rabbitohs and Kumuls winger on the side will give young PNG players someone to look up to.

He adds that Johnston’s future with the club will depend on his performance and whether he decides to continue playing.

The Chiefs believe Johnston’s arrival is a major boost as they prepare for the NRL competition in 2028.

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 3 minutes ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Charlie Dumavi

Charlie Dumavi

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