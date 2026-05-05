NGCB DONATES K4.5 MILLION TO PROVINCES AFFECTED BY CYCLONE MAILA

The National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has released K4.5 million in disaster funding support to provinces affected by Category Five Tropical Cyclone Maila in Papua New Guinea.

The funding recipients are provinces severely impacted by the natural disaster, including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Milne Bay, East New Britain, New Ireland, Manus, Morobe, West New Britain, and Northern Province.

Upon announcing the NGCB’s immediate relief support, Acting Prime Minister John Rosso, on behalf of the Government, acknowledged and thanked the NGCB Board under the leadership of the Minister for Bougainville Affairs, who is also the Minister responsible for NGCB, Manasseh Makiba, Board Chairman Jack Lohia, and Chief Executive Officer and Registrar Imelda Agon.

“It is very encouraging to see national agencies such as the National Gaming Control Board coming on board to support this intensified national emergency response and provide the funding support needed by our people who have been affected by the natural disaster,” Rosso said.

“The destruction is deeply devastating, and to see provincial governments, Defence Force personnel, humanitarian organisations, international partners, and the NGCB Board providing critical response support is highly commendable. The Government is moving to formalise a disaster response strategy and adequately address immediate relief requirements to ensure relief supplies are delivered directly to the people who need them most.”

Mr Makiba thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership during these trying times as the country continues to recover from the impacts of the cyclone that struck Papua New Guinea.

“The NGCB Board remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting communities in times of need and stands ready to continue working collaboratively with the Government to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of assistance,” Makiba said.

This funding assistance was provided through the NGCB Give Back Program, which aims to improve the lives of people and communities throughout Papua New Guinea.