DISTRICT ASSISTED COUNCILOR TO FIX HIS SALARY

Pictured: Councilor George Kipako (middle) with the Executive Officer to Lagaip Open MP Steven Mase (right) at the Department of the Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs office in Port Moresby. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Lagaip District Development Authority (LDDA) announced to all its local councilors throughout the newly created district of Enga Province that the government has placed all ward councilors on the government payroll and those who have problems receiving their fortnightly salary must come forward to be assisted accordingly.

Executive Office to the Lagaip Open MP Steven Mase advised those ward councilors who do not have bank accounts or have other technical issues resulting in missing their fortnightly salary to approach him for assistance.

“LDDA assisted Kipos Ward 14 councillor George Kipako at the Office of the Provincial and Local Level Government to fix his pay,” Mase said.

He mentioned that it is the responsibility of the ward councilors to enquire and reach out if some are having difficulties trying to fix any discrepancies that may result in non-payment of their fortnightly salary.