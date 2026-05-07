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PUNDARI COMMENDS WNB’S K7M POLICE HOUSING, VEHICLE SUPPORT

Photo of Lorraine Jimal Lorraine Jimal Send an email 9 minutes ago
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Police Minister Sir John Thomas Pundari has praised the West New Britain Provincial Government for investing about K7 million into new police housing and vehicles, describing it as a strong commitment to law and order.

The commendation follows the presentation of a new police barracks consisting of 20 houses and nine vehicles to the provincial police command in Kimbe last Friday.

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel said the funding was part of the provincial government’s efforts to strengthen policing and improve safety across the province.

Sir John said the initiative goes beyond infrastructure and reflects the province’s recognition of the critical role law and order plays in development.

“This is more than infrastructure. It is a clear statement that law and order are the foundation of development, civilisation and lasting progress,” he said.

He said providing decent housing and operational support for police officers would boost morale and restore dignity among members of the force.

The police minister said a well-supported police service is essential to maintaining stability and ensuring communities feel safe.

He also challenged other provincial governments and sub-national authorities to prioritise investments in law and order.

“Prioritising law and order is not optional, it is fundamental. There can be no economic growth, no sustainable development, and no social harmony where lawlessness prevails,” he said.

Sir John further urged unity in strengthening the country’s justice system, saying supporting the police force is both a civic duty and moral responsibility.

Photo of Lorraine Jimal Lorraine Jimal Send an email 9 minutes ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Lorraine Jimal

Lorraine Jimal

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