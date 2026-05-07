NATIONAL VOLUNTEER SERVICES COUNCIL FULLY RECONSTITUTED WITH FINAL MEMBER SWEARING-IN

National Volunteer Service (NVS) Council reached full strength today following the official swearing-in of its final council member Rose Raka-Koyama of the Department of National Planning & Monitoring, marking a significant milestone in the agency’s mission to mobilize human resources for national development and service delivery.

NVS Council Chairman David Wissink, emphasised the importance of a complete Council in advancing the agency’s 35-year legacy.

“I congratulate and welcome the last member of the Council. We look forward to Rose Raka- Koyama’s contribution and wealth of experience that will add to the NVS Council. With our full Council now in place, we have the collective expertise to bridge the gap between government policy and grassroots implementation,”Wissink stated.

“This leadership team is unified in its commitment to transparency, ethical conduct, and the welfare of our volunteers who serve in the most remote corners of our nation.”

He said with the Council now fully reconstituted, NVS is set to accelerate its provincial recruitment drives, including the upcoming call-out for volunteers in West New Britain Province.