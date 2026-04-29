SAM BASIL JNR ADVISES POLICE TO MONITOR SITUATION AT SAMBIO

The Bulolo MP Sam Basil Jnr has instructed Bulolo Police to monitor the community and social media to stop individuals from instigating violence and payback attacks. This is following the clan conflict at Sambio village in Mumeng Local Level Government resulting in several deats and burning of houses.

Basil said the incident relates to mining activities in the area and he has raised this concern about the impacts of this activity on the environment, roads, community and now the people.

“I was saddened to witness the incident at Sambio Village on Sunday morning where ten people were killed,” Basil expressed.

The support of District Administrator Joseph Paru and former District Administrator Tae Guambalek, who is from Sambio village, made it possible to negotiate a ceasefire within the community. They called for police intervention and arranged for Bulolo Hospital to care for the dead and wounded.

“The Alluvial Mining Lease, Exploration Lease and Mining Lease are issued over customary land or state land and there must be consent from all parties. For example, Mining Lease has been issued over parts of McAdam National Park where State Lease was issued to National Parks Service,” Basil stated.

“Also, we have Alluvial, Exploration or Mining Leases issued over river and waterways. The District or Department of Works cannot divert the river to save the road.

The Sambio incident happened over Mining Lease that covers people’s land, houses, gardens and other properties.

The Bulolo MP further stated that they are concerned about mining leases and associated issues, including Wardens’ Hearings, access and consent, and benefit-sharing.

“I express sincere sympathy to the family of late Mathew Bendumb, former Member for Bulolo and community leader from Sambio”, he said.

“Also, I condemn the barbaric actions of my people to confront each other that has resulted in loss of lives and property .

Bulolo District has over one hundred years of Lutheran Church influence and also government and mining industry experience, our conduct deserves condemnation. I must appeal to every citizen of Bulolo to refrain from this attitude and we must respect our family, neighbours, communities and also visitors.”