CCAC LAUNCHES VOTER AWARENESS TRAINING

As the 2027 National General Elections fast approach, the Community Coalition Against Corruption launched its first Trainer of Trainer’s Voter Awareness Workshop in Port Moresby last week.

The workshop was delivered in partnership with the Advancing PNG: Women Leaders Network (APNGWLN), which brought together over 30 women leaders around the country to equip them with practical knowledge of Papua New Guinea’s electoral processes and equipping participants to deliver effective civic and voter education in their communities.

CCAC Co-Chair Peter Aitsi said that voter awareness is fundamental to credible elections. When citizens understand the mechanics of the Laws on elections and the electoral process, they become informed gatekeepers of Parliament.

“This training is about dismantling the barriers of misinformation and the role of mandated agencies so our people can be informed to participate in voting,” he said.

The participants engaged in key sessions covering the election cycle, understanding the Limited Preferential Voting (LPV) system, practical voter awareness tools, and ethics in leadership. The training emphasized the importance of informed citizen participation and the role of community leaders in promoting credible and transparent elections.

This workshop forms part of CCAC’s broader election integrity campaign in the lead-up to the 2027 National General Elections, aimed at strengthening civic awareness and building a nationwide network of informed community advocates. It is also endorsed by the PNG Electoral Commission (EC), recognizing CCAC as a key community partner in voter awareness efforts.

Through initiatives such as this, the CCAC continues to reinforce the importance of election integrity in strengthening democracy for Papua New Guinea.