EAST SEPIK APPLAUDS SAMARITAN AVIATION FOR TREMENDOUS INPUT DURING TWIN NATURAL DISASTERS

By Thelma Allingham

A tremendous support noted during the twin natural disasters that had affected the Sepik River people recently, was from the Samaritan Aviation.

The aviation’s quick response in providing so many emergency evacuations, medicine deliveries and disaster relief supplies had triggered applause and acknowledgements from the people of East Sepik Province.

Serving the people living in the remotest parts of East Sepik Province for fourteen plus years, the Samaritan Aviation is no ordinary airline service.

From medical evacuations to health and medical supply deliveries to emergency & quick response missions, the Samaritan Aviation is considered a beacon of hope and a lifeline for the 250,000 plus populace in remote East Sepik Province.

Since its establishment in 2010, the locals call it Saman Balus because their planes sometimes land on water to assist them.