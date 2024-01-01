WEST PAPUAN YOUTHS ENCOURAGED TO PRIORITIZE EDUCATION

Pictured: St Bertilla Primary School students raising National PNG flag during their 40th anniversary celebration held in Iowara this week. (Supplied footage)

By Jim John

West Papuan youths at the Iowara station in East Awin, North Fly District have been encouraged to prioritize education.

They were told education is life where it will equip them with knowledge and skills to become good leaders and professionals in the future.

This will also help them to contribute meaningfully to change their community in terms of human resources and services for improved living.

Catholic youth coordinator for Daru-Kiunga Diocese, Ambie James emphasized on the potential talents and skills they have which can be used to cater for things needed in the community.

“We always put the youths out so include them in any organized events which they can participate to display their skills and talents.” he said.

He said youths are the agents of change in any community, thus collective efforts from the church, government and NGO groups are needed to train them in three aspects of life which are Spiritual, Physical and Mental.

“Young people, you have the talent. God has given you different talents but sometimes you don’t appreciate it which is why you don’t value your life.” He encouraged.

Iowara youths have also been cautioned not to participate in illegal activities that may destroy their future, but aspire to be role models for the younger generation of West Papua.

Coordinator Ambie James has assured them that a leadership workshop, development training and musical competition among others run under the church youth program will be hosted in Iowara for youths to participate in commencing next month.