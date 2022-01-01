Students must prioritize education

By Jim John

Students in Western Province attending elementary, primary, secondary schools within the province and Tertiary institutions throughout the country have being urged to prioritize education to become good leaders in the future.

Provincial Education Advisor Charlie Buia said education is the way forward in the province if students want to see changes in their own villages.

He expressed that students gaining skills and knowledge after completing studies from various institutions in the country should contribute meaningfully to the province development and not just to earn a degree, diploma and certificates.

He said this after meeting the teachers during the staff briefing in Kiunga last month.

Buia has also warned students not to procrastinate in alcohol consumption, gambling, peer pressure among others that can disrupt their priorities.

The Provincial Education Advisor furthermore encouraged parents to discipline their children at home so that they can obey their teachers in class and follow school rules and regulations.

” Parents must train up their children at homes and must also make investment in their Children’s education in terms Of school fees. Do not depend on government. Parents must provide learning materials that a child needs.” Buia said.

Schools within the province had seen an increased number of students in enrollment when 2022 academic year commenced last week.