POPONDETTA TOWN CLEAN UP PROGRAM BEGINS

Photos show the major clean up exercise organized by the Popondetta District Development Authority (PDDA) in and around the Popondetta Township area. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The Popondetta District Development Authority (PDDA) has taken the initiative to do a general clean up in and around the Northern provincial headquarters area.

PDDA Chairman and Popondetta Open MP Richard Masere mentioned that this cleaning exercise is an effort to restore the aesthetic appeal and environmental health of the Popondetta township.

“PDDA has launched an ambitious campaign to tackle littering and promote a culture of cleanliness in Popondetta Town,” Masere said.

Masere, who is also the Minister for Administrative Services and the Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Constitutional Matters, highlighted that the clean-up campaign, which encompasses public spaces, streets, and walkways, is not only about removing existing litter but also about fostering a sense of ownership and pride among town residents.

“PDDA has urged individuals to refrain from littering and to take proactive steps in maintaining cleanliness in town area,” Masere said.

He urged his people to unite as all must make a commitment to preserve the natural splendor of the provincial capital and pledge to keep Popondetta Town regularly clean.

The Popondetta District, Sohe District and Injivitaru District makes up Northern Province which is commonly known as Oro Province.

