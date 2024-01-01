FAREWELL PTJ; THE VOICE OF PNG SPORTS

PTJ on a trip to Goroka Bowling Club in 2018. Picture taken from late Paul Taumik Junior’s Facebook account.

By: Jonathan Sibona

In the bustling world of sporting arenas, there was a luminary whose lens captured the essence of emotion with every frame. His name was Paul Taumik Junior, celebrated for his ability to paint stories through the lens of his camera. With each click, he immortalized moments that stirred hearts and ignited imaginations.

But behind the scenes, PTJ battled a silent enemy. Despite the disease’s relentless pursuit, he continued to pour his soul into his craft, finding solace and purpose behind the viewfinder. As news of his passing spread, a dull wave swept through the media industry.

News reporters and journalists who once worked and were mentored by the great PTJ, reminisced about his keen eye, journalists remembered the comfort of his presence behind the camera, and audiences mourned the loss of a storyteller whose vision had touched their lives.

Yet amidst the tears and tributes, there was a quiet beauty in the legacy PTJ left behind. His work, now carved in time, served as moving reminders of his talent and passion.

And though his physical form may have departed, his spirit will live on in every frame he had captured, a testament to the power of art to transcend mortality.

The PNG Sports media fraternity will surely miss his laughter, jokes and most importantly, his welcoming smile.