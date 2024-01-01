EAST SEPIK PROVINCIAL SPECIALIST HOSPITAL’S ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT OPENS NEBULIZER BAY

Pictured: Nebulizer Bay at the new East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital. (Supplied Image)

By Thelma Allingham

The Multi-Million-Kina East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital has opened its nebulizer bay at the Accident & Emergency Department to give Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Airways Disease (COAD) patients quick relief during attacks.

This follows frequent cases of asthma and COAD patients being brought in following wide attacks due to the continuous rainy weather being experienced.

Those who have moderate to severe attacks are advised to go straight to the Resuscitation Bay also at the Accident & Emergency Department of the new East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital.

Asthmatic, Diabetic and Chronic illness patients, along with elderly patients aged 60 and above will be treated for free at the new A&E Wing.