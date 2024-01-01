PNG POLICE IN S.I COMMENDED

By: Edson Kuso

Police Commissioner David Manning has commended the PNG Police Personnel engaged with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to provide security in the country’s election.

Police Commissioner David Manning said the joint operation involving RPNGC and RSIPF personnel reflects the strong bilateral ties between the two police forces, and strengthens the bond between the two countries.

“The Solomon Islands is our closest Pacific Island neighbor, and our people share a lot in common, so having RPNGC personnel on the ground has been well received,” said Commissioner Manning.

“To date, RPNGC personnel have only had to intervene on minor issues, with the presence of joint patrols acting as a deterrent for anyone looking to cause trouble.

“Our members feel honored to be working alongside their Solomon Islands brothers and sisters, and have formed stronger bonds between our police forces. Joint operations have included patrols in Honiara and in provincial areas, in support of our colleagues in the RSIPF.”

Manning said the relationship between RPNGC and RSIPF will continue to grow as more Solomon Islands police are trained in PNG.

“The Bomana Centre for Excellence, our Police training college, is expanding and as it grows with more recruits and cadets from across our Country, we will also be extending the opportunity for training to police from the Solomon Islands and other Pacific countries.

“Working with our regional partners, including Australia, we are seeing an expansion of our training capacity. This training expansion will see more of our best and brightest trained, as well as allow us to extend a helping hand to our regional friends.

“With the Solomon Islands and our other partners, we are enhancing our collective police capacity and developing Pacific solutions to Pacific challenges.”

RPNGC members are deployed to the Solomon Islands in support of RSIPF security operations, to provide a safe and secure environment for the 2024 Solomon Island Elections. As election processes conclude, RPNGC members will return to regular duties in provinces across PNG, bringing with them lessons learnt from their international experience.

The 106 RPNGC members were deployed in April this and continue to work closely with their Solomon Islands counterparts as the country prepares to elect a Prime Minister as part of their 2024 National General Elections.