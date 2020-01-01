PNG Namba Wan Trophy Limited and Trophy Haus Launch New Logos

Share the News











The PNG Namba Wan Trophy Limited (NWTL) and Trophy Haus Limited have officially announced their new logos.

The changes in the logos come as the local market continues to grow and transform.

“Our logo bears elements we value that tell our journey of growth as a diversified privately held family business. Our story began in the 1980s, when my father and Founder, Mr. Frankie Gui OL left his homeland in Malaysia to make PNG his home,” says NWTL Group Managing Director, Jim K.A. Gui.

“We grew up in PNG and saw the business begin in 1989 as PNG Namba Wan Trophy Limited (NWTL) to what is now a group of companies comprising of Trophy Haus Limited, Fone Haus, South Pacific Nippon Paint (SPP), Kwik Mart, Kwik Distribution, Force Security Services (FSS) and Namba Wan Bake Haus (NBH).

“This announcement is a significant milestone for the Group,” added Gui.

The new logo consists of two elements; the logo and the letter mark.

The new NWTL logo

The circular notations in the logo signify inclusiveness and relevance to all stakeholders within and external to the business.

The spirals signify the potential for innovative growth and the hint of a floral resemblance shows appreciation of the natural fauna and flora of Papua New Guinea.

The tips of the octagonal center and repetition of octagonal elements throughout the design of the logo connect the NWTL to the Founder’s culture signifying prosperity whilst the shape of the logo creates a harmonious feel.

The new brand guidelines provide an outline of how NWTL communicate their story, values, and identity.

The new Trophy Haus logo is also a fresh look.

The new Trophy Haus logo.

The new logo hints at a temple or a house.

“The merge of both the ‘T’ and ‘H’ in Trophy Haus illustrates a ‘haus’(house) that implies inclusivity and family; the family ownership, our customers whose lifestyle choices in sporting and fashion have become sophisticated and trendy; the variety of quality and global brands we provide at Trophy Haus and all staff across the NWTL Group who are family,” said General Manager of Trophy Haus Limited, Paul Pasive.

“The logo embodies all our stakeholders, our values and our evolution as a leading sporting and lifestyle brand in PNG”. Added Pasive.