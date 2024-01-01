ROAD LINK TO OPEN UP MARKETS FOR RURAL FARMERS IN LAGAIP

Pictured: Executive Officer to the Lagaip Open MP Steven Mase (middle in white shirt) inspecting the progress of the Kepelam-Yangil Road Upgrade and Maintenance in the Pilikambi LLG of the Lagaip District in Enga Province (Supplied Image).

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The Kepelam-Yangil Road Upgrade in the Pilikambi Local Level Government of the newly created Lagaip District in Enga Province will now see the rural populace having access to market their local produce and access basic government services and other associated developments.

Rural farmers living in the Pilikambi LLG grow cabbage, broccoli, potatoes, pea beans, carrots, strawberries and other fresh fruits and vegetables that will now see these local produce easily transported to Pogera, Laiagam and Wabag for market purposes.

Pilikambi LLG President and Deputy Enga Provincial Member Jerry Philip sincerely acknowledged the efforts put in by the local MP in getting this important road link fixed which has deteriorated overtime.

He mentioned that with the road upgrade and ongoing maintenance, basic education and health services will exclusively reach the people with the effective flow of goods and services plus other related business on a regular basis.

Executive Officer to the Lagaip Open MP Steven Mase was on ground recently to inspect the progress of the road upgrade and maintenance, made mention of the good working relationship and understanding shown by the respective communities living along the corridors of the Kepelam-Yangil route.

“The behavior shown by the people in supporting and embracing development in the Pilikambi LLG area is a sign of mature leadership,” Mase said.

Lagaip Open MP, Aimos Akem maintained that he will continue to prioritize law and order issues in the new district simultaneously reviving deteriorating road links and constructing new road links alike to reach the unreached population.

“The Lagaip District Development Authority will ensure all roads leading into the district headquarters of Laiagam are conducive and accessible,” Akem said.

The Kepelam-Yangil Road Upgrade and Maintenance is one of the many road projects in plan that the LDDA has embarked on and will continue until the next election in 2027.