CHIEF SECRETARY REFLECTS ON FOUNDING FATHERS’ ACHIEVEMENT

Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu had once again called on staff of the Department of Prime Minister and National Executive Council to step up and resolve bottleneck issues that hinder the progress of development and service delivery.

The Chief Secretary made the call during the Department’s Luncheon to celebrate Papua New Guinea’s 48th Independence.

“It is a moment in history, 48 years ago, that our country was admitted into nationhood, and joined the community of nations globally,” he said.

“It is a moment where our founding fathers stood tall and proclaimed the national Constitution and determined that we are empowered to chart our own course and our own destination.

He said therefore, on occasions such as the celebration of our independence, we pay tribute to our founding fathers for the decision they made that has brought us this far.

“Their ability to bridge the traditional past and use that as a platform to imagine the structures and the systems that are required to build the foundations of our country,” Chief Secretary Pomaleu said.

“The amazing energy and the drive they had to influence thinking, build support and drive to achieve key outcomes that are necessary and visionary.” he added.

He resonated that the founding fathers have had their time and that now it is our time to carry on into the future.

With reference to the MTDP IV, the Chief Secretary said the government, which represents our people, has given us directions that we need to follow.

“It is a guiding document that will help us achieve the development goals of our government.”

Chief Secretary Pomaleu said and it is our collective responsibility, as members of this department to work on making sure that the aspirations of this government and the people that it represents, as enshrined in the MTDP IV and other over-arching and associated documents are achieved.