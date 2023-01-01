PRIME MINISTER MARAPE ENCOURAGED COMMITMENT AMONG DPM AND NEC STAFF

Prime Minister James Marape has reiterated his call for staff of the Department of Prime Minister and the National Executive Council to fully embrace their roles as policy advisors to the Government of Papua New Guinea, with oversight of all implementing agencies.

“As we commemorate our Independence, let us not forget those among us who are less fortunate. It is our responsibility to ensure that government policies are diligently implemented to create a better country for all our citizens, leaving no one behind,” he reiterated.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the fact that public servants in Papua New Guinea make up less than 2 percent of the total workforce yet consume about a third of the annual budget.

He called upon the staff of the Department of Prime Minister and National Executive Council to not only excel in their roles but also to inspire their colleagues in other line agencies to do the same, ensuring that all Papua New Guineans receive the service they deserve.

Acknowledging the relatively short average life expectancy of approximately 72 years in the country, Prime Minister Marape alluded that it is incumbent upon everyone to redouble their efforts.

Prime Minister Marape also highlighted that his Government’s policy agenda aligns with the Eight-Point Plan of the Constitution and the Seven Pillars of Vision 2050.

These covers:

1. Human Capital Development;

2. Gender, Youth, and People Empowerment;

3. Wealth Creation;

4. Institutional Development and Service Delivery;

5. Security and International Relations;

6. Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change;

7. Spiritual, Cultural, and Community Development; and

8. Strategic Planning, Integration, and Control.

“These are the aspirations we must work tirelessly to achieve in our lifetime if we want future generations to thrive in a prosperous Papua New Guinea,” he urged.