KAINANTU DISTRICT FIVE YEAR DEVELOPMENT PLAN LAUNCHED

As the country prepares to celebrate the 48th Independence this week, it was a different story for the people of Kainantu District in Eastern Highlands as people turned up in numbers to celebrate the five years development plan which was launched by the Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso on Thursday 14th of September 2023.

Member for Lae and Minister for Lands, Physical Planning and Urbanization applauded the Eastern Highlands members and urged them to work in unity under one common interest to serve the people whom they represent.

He said EHP leaders are collectively working together to move the province forward and all leaders should follow the same pathway.

Mr Rosso congratulated Kainantu MP, DDA members, for working tirelessly to have the five years development plan which is the blue print that will guide the development aspiration today and into the future. Adding that the plan is to ensure it’s in line with MTDP4 alongside vision 2050.

He said a lot of MP’s operate without five years development plan and this is not right.

Deputy Prime Minister committed K1 million to assist Kainantu district to secure a land that will assist famers to store their vegetables and other produce to send to cities, business houses and mining industry.

Governor Simon Sia also presented a dummy cheque of K2.5 million to Kainantu MP William Hagahuno to assist his district’s development plan.