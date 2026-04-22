AUSTRALIA FUELS THE LAST MILE IN DELIVERY OF CYCLONE SUPPLIES IN MILNE BAY

PNGDF PAC-750 aircraft being used to transport supplies to remote areas that have been devastated by the cyclone. Insert Barrels of aviation fuel that will be used to support last mile delivery. Picture supplied.

Australia continues to provide humanitarian relief and disaster assistance to support Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) response to Tropical Cyclone (TC) Maila.

According to Australian High Commission this has included Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) flights to cyclone affected provinces in PNG to deliver essential supplies.

Australian Defence Advisor, Colonel Nick Trotter said, “Australia continues to work together with Papua New Guinea to support the relief effort for cyclone affected provinces.

He said Australian Defence Force is proud to enable last mile delivery, ensuring that remote communities can access essential food and supplies.”

The Australian Government is providing a total of 6,000 litres of aviation fuel to the regions most impacted by TC Maila, including Alotau.

These deliveries enable a PNGDF PAC-750 aircraft and a contracted PNGDF Bell 412 helicopter continue to fly and support last mile delivery to transport supplies to remote areas that have been devastated by the cyclone.

This will help families and communities maintain access to vital supplies as cyclone recovery efforts continue.

Australia continues to work side by side with PNG to support the humanitarian and disaster relief response following TC Maila.