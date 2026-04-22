DDA PRESENTS SAWMILL TO BUILD NEW HOUSES FOR HEALTH WORKERS IN OKAPA, EHP

The new Sawmill worth K80, 0000 purchased by the Okapa District Saki Sonoma to improve housing for health workers. Picture by Vicky Baunke



By Vicky Baunke, EHPHealth staff serving in rural district of Okapa in Eastern Highlands Province who have been living in run – down houses, can now have new homes built for them with the prompt assistance from the Okapa MP Saki Sonoma.

This follows a conversation between the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) chief executive officer (CEO), Dr Pomuso Warima and the Management last Friday with the Okapa MP.

Sonoma directly responded 3 days later presenting the equipment with the presentation of a Lucas Mill worth K80, 000.

EHPHA acting CEO Dr Peter Kale, thanked the MP for his prompt response and commitment to improving health services for Okapa.

Dr Kale said housing has been a challenge for the staff with more than one to two families living in one accommodation.

“I would like to thank the MP for the support towards the EHPHA, this is not the first time but you have assisted with six ambulance vehicles for Okapa district also,” he said.

He further added that a report on the servicing and maintenance of the vehicles by the EHPHA will be submitted to the MPs officer as well.

Dr Kale said this support will go a long way to build new staff houses and improve run down facilities in Okapa district.

MP Saki Sonoma said his DDA remains committed to working in partnership with the EHPHA to assist in improving the health services in the district despite its remoteness challenges.

“We will continue to assist EHPHA to deliver health services for the people of Okapa.” Sonoma said.