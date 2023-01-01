WESTERN PROVINCE RUBBER ISSUE

By Jim John

Over 5,000 rubber farmers in respective districts within Western Province have not been selling their cup lumps due to the temporarily closure of rubber factory in Kiunga, North Fly District.

This issue has been affecting the farmers, hence the responsible authorities have been urged to fix this problem so that farmers can continue to tap rubber to earn money.

Rubber farmers within the province have raised concerns the factory should be reopened for normal business operations so that they can sell their cup lumps to earn money.

Most cup lumps of the farmers have been lying on the ground since December 2022 to date.

Farmers expressed they are struggling to support the welfares of their families.

Agnes Pa’a, a farmer in one of the villages along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway who owns 12 hectares of rubber says cup lumps not being sold is affecting her family.

Currently, the farmers within the province are not tapping their rubbers due to this problem.

A concern mother Florence Kenny says she is finding it hard to pay the school fees of her three children currently attending classes at Grae Primary School along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway.

The North Fly District Development Authority when asked by EMTV News regarding this matter says they are aware of this matter and talks are well underway with North Fly Rubber Limited and the Fly River Provincial Government to reopen the factory.

The member for North Fly James Donald assured his people that North Fly DDA will continue to support the rubber price enhancement program to help the farmers continue to be involved in tapping rubber to sustain their lives.

It is understood the main issue which have been affecting the rubber Industry in Western Province is due to low commodity prices in global market and lack of funding support from the Fly River Provincial Government and the National Government.

The North Fly Rubber Limited has advised the farmers within the province that the factory will be opened for normal business operation once this matter is resolved.

Farmers are also being advised that the price of rubber will remain as normal at K2 per kilogram.