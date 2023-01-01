PIRATES RUGBY UNION CLUB PARTNERS WITH TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT GROUP AND IROK SERVICES.

By Bradley Mariori

The Pirates Rugby Union Club has gone into a two-year partnership with Total Waste Management (TWM) Group and IROK Services who have come together as Platinum Sponsors to support the club’s growth, development and community initiatives.

This collaboration between two industry leaders underscores a shared commitment to fostering local sports, community engagement and the pursuit of excellence both on and off the field.

TWM Group is an integrated solutions service provider of essential services including waste and water, manpower and skill development. The company’s vision, purpose and values are focused on creating a better reality for PNG’s people, environment and culture.

IROK Services is a shipping and logistics business and a sister company to the TWM Group that has been managing and operating coastal passenger and cargo shipping services for 5 years.

Through their Platinum Sponsorship, TWM Group and IROK Services are empowering the Pirates Rugby Union Club to further its mission of promoting athleticism, teamwork and community engagement.

This support will enable the club to explore opportunities in developing women’s rugby and youth programs, build professionalism and a good reputation, implement good governance and provide opportunities and career development pathways for

players.

Pirates Rugby Union Club president Adam Steven Orong said, they welcome TWM Group and IROK Services as their Platinum Sponsors and this partnership will greatly benefit a larger community in Lae both on and off the field.

CEO of TWM Group and IROK Services, Michael Chan said they want to see PNG Rugby succeed in the future, but to do that they need to build the foundation first which is at the club level.

He said through effective development pathways, they hope to see Lae Pirates produce talent that can one day reach the global stage and make the club, Morobe Province and the country proud.