BUK BILONG PIKININI LAUNCHED NEW BOOK

To complement the launching of the new book titled ‘When I Grow Up, I want to be a Lawyer’, ten children from the Vabukori Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) Library Learning Centre went on a field trip to visit the office of Denton’s Lawyers yesterday.

As part of their Buk bilong Pikinini Book Week theme of “My future career” the children had the opportunity to meet with the lawyers from the firm and understand what is required for the profession.

A highlight for the event included Dentons Lawyers Senior Associate Theresa Kawi and 5-year-old mini professional talent Nancy Frank reading for the book’s official launch.

BbP stated that the book will be used as part of BbP’s Early Childhood Education program to motivate the children to think about their future career choices.

The learning centre acknowledged that with the financial support from the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, BbP had already published 13 titles under the reader series “When I Grow Up, I want to be a … “, which include among others a Farmer which featured a farmer from the Ilimo Dairy 9 Mile Farm, a Paramedic from St Johns Ambulance and an Architect from the Pacific Palms Property.

The children enrolled at BbP’s Library Learning Centres across PNG will study the different professions with play-based learning activities, field trips, visits from professionals and plenty of reading.