VICE PRESIDENT OF SDA CHURCH ARRIVED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

By Mortimer Yangharry

The President of the North American Division and the Vice President of the General Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Dr. Glenward Alexander Bryant arrived in Papua New Guinea today.

Seen in the picture is Glenward Alexander Bryant (raising hand) with his wife outside the Goroka Airport Terminal in Eastern Highlands Province earlier today.

World leaders, professionals and members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church throughout the world are here in Papua New Guinea as Adventists gather to fellowship with the President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church worldwide Pastor Ted Wilson who will be preaching to the world from Jiwaka Province starting next week, as part of the church’s nationwide PNG for Christ Program.