BSP GIVES BACK TO DWU FLC

The Flexible Learning Students of Divine Word University’s Coronation Campus in Madang now have an additional study facility made possible through the BSP Madang Branch’s annual Community Project.

BSP Group CEO Mark Robinson, General Manager Retail Daniel Faunt, Madang Branch Manager Mary Koi and her staff handed the completed project which includes two study halls and a recreational barbecue hut to Divine Word University’s Flexible Learning Centre (DWU FL) recently.

Madang Branch Manager Mary Koi said BSP was pleased to give back to the Coronation Campus that provides an avenue to a lot of BSP Staff who further their studies through DWU’s Flexible Learning.

“The project will strengthen not only our community but business relationship. More importantly it will provide an avenue to Flexible Learning students a place to study and relax during the weekend,” Koi said.

DWU Flexible Learning Centre Coordinator Salote Kaumu thanked BSP on behalf of the university.

“This is a dream come through for us the DWU FL Centre. We always wanted a study hall for our students just like at the main campus and now we have it,” Kaumu said.

BSP’s annual community projects focuses on health, education, and the community throughout PNG and the Pacific Markets.