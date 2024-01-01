Governor of the National Capital District (NCD) joined Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) to make Port Moresby a prime destination for Chinese tourists through a pre-cocktail reception at the APEC Haus yesterday in Port Moresby.

This event serves as a precursor to the upcoming China Ready Workshop and provides an opportunity for industry stakeholders to come together and engage in discussions vital to the future of tourism in Port Moresby.

The China Ready initiative, spearheaded by the NCD Governor Powes Parkop and PNGTPA since July 2023, aims to position Port Moresby as a premier destination for Chinese tourists. Through a comprehensive approach encompassing cultural enrichment, infrastructure enhancement, and targeted promotional campaigns, efforts are being made to elevate Port Moresby’s allure to Chinese travelers.

Collaborations with local and national tourism industries, along with a partnership with Guangdong Province, aim to establish Port Moresby as a pivotal hub for tourism and business, fostering sustainable growth and global connectivity.

NCDC’s Governor, Powes Parkop said that the event attended by various stakeholders shows commitment in forging relationships with Chinese travelers.

This initiative underscores PNGTPA commitment to fostering economic prosperity and forging enduring partnerships for the benefit of our city and our people,” said Parkop.

CEO of PNGTPA, Mr Eric Mossman Uvovo reiterated the importance of the upcoming China Ready Workshop.

“The workshop represents a pivotal moment in our efforts to capitalize on the immense potential of the Chinese tourism market. Through informative sessions and interactive discussions, stakeholders will gain valuable insights into how we can collectively prepare and promote Port Moresby as a top-tier destination,” said Uvovo.

The China Ready Workshop, scheduled for April 25th, will delve into key topics of market updates, post-Covid19 traveler insights, and effective strategies for attracting Chinese tourists and businesses to Port Moresby. Certified participants will receive a Certificate of Completion and an ID number for 12 months of continuing education.