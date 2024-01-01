TRAVELLING PUBLIC AND MOTORISTS TO BE CAUTIOUS ALONG KASSAM PASS.

Pictured: Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Michael Welly (Supplied Image)

By Vicky Baunke

In the past weeks there has been a series of armed robberies along the Kassam pass section of the Highlands highway including the abduction of a young female.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Michael Welly is appealing to the travelling public to take extra precautions and avoid unnecessary stops along certain sections of the Highway at Kassam pass.

He advised that police may not always be available hence the public must take precaution and make use of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Police toll free number: 70906666, to report any suspicious activities and crimes.

Mr. Welly said following the abduction of a young female, a hit off took place between the gang and the police upon response. This resulted in several casualties that included some members of the gang seriously wounded.

Gang related activity remains an issue in these parts. During the Christmas New Year Operations last year this newsroom also reported the arrest of a gang by members of the special services division (SSD) and local police in Yonki and Kainantu.

He said orders have already been given to policemen on the ground and those caught will be dealt with accordingly by police.

Mr. Welly added that there has also been reports of robberies along the Okapa road where teachers and health workers travelling into Goroka from the rural districts have been robbed off their valuables.

He said instructions have been given to the rural commands and policemen will be patrolling these areas and along the Highway, and those involved will not be tolerated.

Mr. Welly further made an appeal for community leaders and those living along the highway to make community arrests on such culprits in the communities and bring them forward to police.

Meanwhile, with the fuel crisis experienced nationwide PPC Welly is also appealing to motorists and vehicle owners travelling along the highlands highway to take extra precaution to avoid experiencing car breakdowns along the road, leaving them prone to accidents and attacks from criminal elements.