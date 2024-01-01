WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT TO PIONEER DART COMPETITION IN ENGA PROVINCE

Photos show Jonah Mackey presenting the new dart board to the executives of the Wapenamanda Dart Competition last week.

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The sport of dart is old but will be the pioneer sporting competition to be trialed in the Wapenamanda District of Enga Province.

Provincial Sports Coordinator Jonah Mackey mentioned that dart is new to Enga Province but he has pushed for the introduction starting in Wapenamanda District and will eventually spread out accordingly.

He confirmed several visits and inspections that were already carried out to establish the inaugural Wapenamanda Dart Competition which was trialed last weekend.

He highlighted the support of the Provincial Sports Council in the establishment of the Wapenamanda Dart Competition with a donation of a standard, dart board.

“The Enga Provincial Sports Council will affiliate the Wapenamanda Dart Competition to the National Dart Federation that will ensure its competition are under the national body’s sanctioned schedules and programs,” Mackey said.

He encouraged all youths, public servants, church groups, students and the eldery to come register as pioneer participants in the Wapenamanda Dart Competition.

The inaugural Wapenamanda Dart Competition will began its maiden draws this weekend.

