NASFUND ANNOUNCES 2023 FULL YEAR REVIEW

Pictured: (L-R) Nasfund’s General Manager for Finance Debbie Oli, Chairwoman Tamzin Wardley and CEO Rajeev Sharma announcing the 2023 Full Year Review.

By Francisca Anania

Nasfund Superannuation Fund Limited announced its audited results for the year 2023 today.

The audited financial statements reported a Net Asset Value of 7 Billion Kina and notable net Profit after Tax of 597 Million Kina.

Chairwoman Tamzin Wardley expressed pleasure with the fund’s performance for the year 2023, highlighting its resilience and ability to surpass expected levels in contributions, cash income, and drive operational cost management.

She stated that these financial outcomes were significantly influenced by key factors such as above budget performance in cash income, and valuation gains of K180 Million.

Chairwoman Tamzin stated this was a substantial improvement compared to last the year 2022.

Also emphasizing on the Fund’s impressive results, General Manager for Finance Debbie Oli stated that there has been an increase in results for the Fund.

CEO Rajeev Sharma commended the results and also highlighted few challenges the fund is facing and looks forward to improve.

CEO Rajeev also stressed that the fund is working on securing more international investment to continue the fund’s good progress.

The performance underlines Nasfund’s dedication to ensuring financial well-being and confidence of its members and looks forward to more positive achievements going forward.