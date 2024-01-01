NEW CENTRAL PPC WELCOMED

By: Louis Maingu

The Central Province Police Command has welcomed their new commander, Senior Inspector Joseph Salle, yesterday at their police headquarter in Gordons, Port Moresby.

In a welcome parade yesterday morning at the Central Province Police Headquarter, the Central police officers saluted Senior Inspector Joseph Salle as the Provincial Police Commander for Central Province.

Replacing Chief Inspector Laimo Asi, Senior Inspector Salle indicated that he will carry on from where his predecessor had left off.

He also appealed to the communities of central province to work with him and support him.

The acting NCD and Central Divisional Commander, Peter Guinness who was present at the parade, stated that he will encourage the current PPC for Central to personally check all the police stations along Hiritano and Magi Highway to ensure police work is effective in these areas.

Peter Guinness also made an appeal to the Central Province police to do away with illegal conduct, for instance, illegal roadblocks and demanding money, stating that there have been a lot of reports regarding police conducting illegal roadblocks and demanding money.