TOKUA RESIDENTS EMBARK ON RICE FARMING FOR FOOD SECURITY AND EMPOWERMENT

In a bid to tackle food scarcity and boost economic opportunities, 25 participants from Toburutuwe Block, Tokua, recently completed a comprehensive five-day training program on rice planting.

The initiative, spearheaded by former Keravat inmate Mr.Chris Romen, underscores the crucial role that agriculture can play in empowering communities and creating sustainable livelihoods.The training’s theme, “Rice Farming for Food Security and Economic Empowerment,” aptly captured its objectives.

The program, targeting ex-inmates, unemployed youths, and the general public, encompassed both theoretical and practical components.Participants gained valuable knowledge on all aspects of rice cultivation, from seed selection to harvesting and post-harvest management.

“This training has been an eye-opener for me,” said one of the participants who wants to be anominous.

“I never realized the potential of rice farming as a source of food security and income.”

The training culminated in a practical demonstration where participants showcased their newly acquired skills in a field setting.They were then presented with trays of rice seedlings instead of traditional certificates.

“These seedlings symbolize the seeds of knowledge and empowerment that you have gained,” Mr.Romen said. “With these seedlings, you have the potential to transform your lives and contribute to the growth of our community.”

The participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to gain practical skills and expressed their commitment to using them to improve their livelihoods and the well-being of their community.

The participants are determined to apply what they have learnt and become successful rice farmers. They believe that this training will be the catalyst for a brighter future for them and their families.

The success of this training underscores the transformative power of community-led initiatives and the importance of empowering individuals with knowledge and skills to create a sustainable and prosperous future.